UN chief condemns deadly attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon, urges accountability

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UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned an attack in southern Lebanon that killed one French peacekeeper and injured three others, two of them seriously.

According to initial findings by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the peacekeepers came under fire from non-state actors, believed to be Hezbollah, while inspecting a site where suspected improvised explosive devices had been placed along a road between two UN positions in the UNIFIL area of operations in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on April 18, a French soldier was killed and others were wounded while clearing a road in southern Lebanon, in an attack that Unifil peacekeepers and French officials said was likely carried out by Iran-backed Hezbollah. French President Emmanuel Macron identified the slain soldier as Sergeant-Chef Florian Montorio of the 17th Parachute Engineer Regiment from Montauban.

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The Secretary-General expressed his deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the peacekeeper who died. He also wished a full and fast recovery to those injured.

The incident marks the third deadly attack on UNIFIL personnel in recent weeks, despite a 10-day ceasefire announced on April 16. The UN chief urged all sides to respect the truce and halt hostilities.

He also called on all parties to uphold international law, stressing the need to protect UN personnel and assets at all times.

Attacks on peacekeepers, he said, are serious violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) and may amount to war crimes. He also noted that this may amount to war crimes.

He urged swift investigations and noted that those responsible must be effectively prosecuted and held accountable.

Likewise, the UAE strongly condemned the attack on the French battalion within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the death of one soldier and the injury of three others.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) said that targeting peacekeeping forces constitutes a violation of the principles of international law and of the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The Ministry expressed the UAE’s solidarity with the countries participating in the Unifil forces, and extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, as well as to France and its friendly people, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The UAE urged the Lebanese government to fulfil its responsibilities in providing protection to Unifil forces, to investigate the circumstances of this attack, ensure it is not repeated, and take all necessary legal measures to hold those responsible accountable.

It also reiterated its support for the Lebanese government at this critical stage the country is going through, backing its efforts to confine weapons to the hands of the state and dismantle terrorist groups, as this represents a pivotal step toward strengthening national security and stability.