UK deploys small number of military officers to Israel following US request

A small contingent of British military planning officers has been sent to Israel to join a task force led by the United States to support stabilisation efforts in Gaza, the UK defence ministry said.

Gaza mediators — the US, Egypt and Qatar — stepped up their efforts this week to stabilise the early stages of the truce between Israel and Hamas and to push forward US President Donald Trump's 20-point ceasefire plan.

A US-backed stabilisation force, known as the Civil-Military Coordination Centre, or CMCC, is meant to ensure security in Gaza. Its composition, role, chain of command, legal status and other issues are yet to be agreed.

The US has agreed to provide up to 200 troops to support the force without being deployed in Gaza itself. US officials have said they are also speaking to Indonesia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Azerbaijan to contribute.

A UK ministry of defence spokesperson said in a statement that a "small number of UK planning officers" had embedded in the CMCC, including a two-star deputy commander.

The spokesperson said the deployment was intended to ensure the UK remained integrated into US-led planning efforts for post-conflict stability in Gaza.

"The UK continues to work with international partners to support the Gaza ceasefire to see where the UK can best contribute to the peace process," the spokesperson added.

British media reported that defence minister John Healey said on Monday that Britain had "specialist experience and skills that we have offered to contribute", adding that while the UK would not lead the effort, it would play its part.

Healey said the deployment was made in response to a request from the United States.