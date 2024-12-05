UAE's NCM detects 5.5-magnitude earthquake in Western Iran

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake was recorded in Western Iran this morning, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said in an advisory.

The NCM's seismic network detected the temblor at 8.02am with a depth of 10km.

Despite Iran's proximity with the UAE, no tremors were felt by residents in the country, the Met department said.

Here's the NCM's map highlighting the earthquake's epicentre: