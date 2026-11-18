UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash has pushed back against Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s accusations of UAE interference in Somalia’s internal affairs, saying the Somali leader’s latest criticism reflects the shifting nature of his positions and policies.

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, Gargash underscored: “The UAE has stood by Somalia and its people in their darkest hours, and we regret that internal power struggles are dragging Somalia into regional disputes that do not serve its people’s interests or their aspirations for security and stability.”

"The outgoing Somali president’s attack on the UAE reflects the shifting nature of his positions and policies, and raises questions about his prioritisation of personal calculations over his country’s national interests,” reads the English translation of Gargash’s Arabic post.

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Mohamud on Tuesday renewed his accusations that the UAE was interfering in Somalia’s internal affairs, claiming that it “has gone so far as to establish military bases in parts of the Horn of Africa”. Earlier this year, he also annulled several agreements with the UAE and ordered the closure of Somali airspace to UAE aircraft.

Unconstitutional extension

Meanwhile, the embattled Somali president is facing a political dilemma. On November 5, Somalia’s Supreme Court invalidated Mohamud’s one-year term extension and voided his dismissal of Chief Justice Bashe Yusuf Ahmed.

The court also ordered political leaders to hold elections within 90 days. Mohamud's four-year mandate expired in May, but his administration extended it by a year through constitutional changes approved by the parliament in March 2026.

Opposition groups strongly accused Mohamud of using the constitutional changes to prolong his rule. Somalia last held nationwide direct elections in 1969 and has been wracked by civil war for more than three decades.

Gargash, for his part, reiterated in his post on Wednesday: “Our relationship with the Somali people will remain deeper and stronger than fleeting political disputes, personal calculations, and political ambitions.”