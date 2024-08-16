UAE welcomes Sudan's decision to open Adre border crossing for humanitarian aid

Sudanese refugees gather at Adre hospital, Chad, in this handout image taken in June 2023. — Photo: Reuters file

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 3:11 PM

The UAE joined the UN and five other countries in lauding Sudan's decision to allow aid to enter through the Adre border crossing.

In a joint statement, the UAE — along with the US, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the African Union, and the UN — said the Sudanese Armed Forces' (SAF) decision to open the crossing was "a critical step for saving lives and preventing the spread of famine".

"We look forward to seeing the first convoys cross in the coming days," the statement added. "We call on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to take immediate steps to ensure that the aid groups entering through the Adre border are provided safety, unfettered humanitarian access, and operational independence from armed and political actors."

Now, immediate steps must be taken to move humanitarian assistance into Darfur and across Sudan "with safe and unhindered passage to the people in need, regardless of which party controls territory".

"The expansion of humanitarian assistance is a top priority for the members of the international community gathered in Switzerland. The facilitation of humanitarian access and civilian protection is consistent with the parties' commitments under the Jeddah declarations and obligations under international humanitarian law," the statement said.