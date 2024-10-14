UAE warns citizens in Oman to exercise caution amid tropical depression, heavy rains

The UAE mission in Muscat called on the citizens of the country residing in Oman to exercise caution due to the tropical depression and forecasts of heavy rains in most areas of the Sultanate.

The authority also urged citizens to follow all safety instructions issued by the authority on ground.

In case of any emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact on the following numbers: 0097180024 or 0097180044444. They can also get in touch by registering for the Tawajodi service.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.