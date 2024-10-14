Mon, Oct 14, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon34°C

UAE warns citizens in Oman to exercise caution amid tropical depression, heavy rains

Due to the weather conditions, Oman has announced the suspension of work and schools in both the public and private sectors on Tuesday, October 15

The UAE mission in Muscat called on the citizens of the country residing in Oman to exercise caution due to the tropical depression and forecasts of heavy rains in most areas of the Sultanate.

The authority also urged citizens to follow all safety instructions issued by the authority on ground.


In case of any emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact on the following numbers: 0097180024 or 0097180044444. They can also get in touch by registering for the Tawajodi service.

In the wake of the tropical depression, Oman has announced the suspension of work and schools in both the public and private sectors on Tuesday, October 15, in response to a severe weather alert affecting the country. However, some governorates will transition to remote learning.

The national centre for early warning of multiple hazards forecast heavy rainfall of 40-90 mm across several regions. In response, the National Committee for Managing Emergency Situations has announced the suspension of work and school activities.

