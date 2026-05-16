UAE stresses commitment to protecting sovereignty, supporting regional security

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The UAE has reaffirmed its steadfast approach to supporting regional security and stability, in coordination with regional and international partners, reflecting its firm commitment to safeguarding regional security and stability and protecting the peoples of the region from the repercussions of conflicts.

The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the unprovoked Iranian attacks and threats targeting the UAE and countries across the region, which included the launch of nearly 3,000 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones toward the UAE. These attacks resulted in civilian casualties and injuries, as well as damage to civilian infrastructure, constituting a clear violation of state sovereignty and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that all measures undertaken by the UAE have been within the framework of defensive actions aimed at protecting its sovereignty, civilians, and vital infrastructure, in line with the country’s legitimate right to safeguard its national security and maintain its stability.

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The Ministry underscored that the UAE reserves its full sovereign, legal, diplomatic, and military rights to address any threat or hostile act. The Ministry further affirmed that attempts at coercion or the promotion of malicious narratives and allegations will not undermine the UAE’s principled positions, nor deter the country from safeguarding its supreme national interests and upholding its sovereignty and independent decision-making.

The Ministry underscored that the UAE continues its close coordination and consultation with member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), alongside regional and international partners, in support of regional security and stability and to further strengthen joint Gulf cooperation.