UAE offers solidarity to Syria over flood victims, missing persons

The UAE has expressed solidarity with Syria over victims of floods caused by heavy rains in the eastern part of the country.

The torrential rains have led to the death and injury of a number of people, and the disappearance of others.

Flooding has hit the eastern provinces of Raqqa, Deir al-Zor and Hasakah, as well as parts of Aleppo, damaging infrastructure, cutting off roads and forcing families to leave their homes.

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Syria's civil defence teams have carried out more than 550 emergency operations since the storms began, rescuing 60 people trapped by floodwater and responding to more than 900 distress calls.

Emergency crews evacuated more than 350 students from two schools and helped 375 families leave camps in Raqqa province. Teams also responded to flooding at camps in rural Aleppo and Idlib, and pumped water from around 250 homes and public buildings.

Most Syrian regions have been experiencing unstable weather accompanied by heavy rain and strong thunderstorms since Tuesday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims, and to Syria and its people for this tragic loss.

It also wished a speedy recovery to all the injured, and hoped that the search and rescue efforts are successful in finding the missing people.