UAE offers condolences to Qatar after Israeli strike kills officer

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also wished a swift recovery to those injured in the attack

Published: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 9:56 PM

Updated: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 10:06 PM

[Editor's note: Follow KT's live blog for real-time updates on Israeli strike targeting Hamas in Qatar]

The UAE expressed its solidarity with Qatar following the death of a member of its Internal Security Force in what the country described as “treacherous Israeli aggression.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its condolences to the family of the victim, as well as to Qatar’s leadership, government, and people. The Ministry also wished a swift recovery to those injured in the attack.

"The UAE stands in solidarity with Qatar and offers condolences over the martyrdom of one of the Internal Security Force's affiliates," the Ministry said in a statement.

The UAE’s statement came just hours after Israel confirmed it had carried out strikes in Doha, saying the operation targeted senior Hamas leaders. AFP journalists reported explosions and plumes of smoke rising above the Qatari capital, where the group’s political bureau is based.

The attack resulted in the death of five Hamas members were killed in the attack, including the son of exiled Gaza chief Khalil Al Hayya.