UAE sends 288 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza for displaced Palestinian families

Two convoys carrying various humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip this week through the Egyptian Rafah Crossing, bringing the total number of convoys to date to 121.

The two convoys comprise of 20 trucks carrying over 288 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies, children's nutritional supplements, clothing, shelter materials, women's health packages, and other essential supplies.

The aid is part of the UAE's relief efforts under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' and reflects the nation's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during these challenging times.

This latest shipment brings the total number of aid trucks sent to the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to 1,055, delivering a total of 17,312 tonnes of aid.

These contributions have been instrumental in alleviating the suffering of Gaza's most vulnerable residents and meeting their basic needs, thereby mitigating the harsh conditions they face.

The UAE has been consistent in its efforts to support and provide relief to nearby countries in the region affected by crisis. On Thursday, two relief planes landed in Beirut airport, carrying 80 tonnes of supplies for Lebanese women suffering from the consequences of the ongoing conflict.

On November 2, the UAE has sent a relief plane carrying 40 tonnes of essential medical supplies and basic food supplies to support Lebanese refugees and Syrian returnees to Syria.