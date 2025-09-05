UAE President, Sultan of Oman exchange greetings on Prophet's Birthday

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday held a phone call with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman.

During the call, they exchanged warm greetings on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, expressing hopes for peace and stability across the Islamic world and beyond.

The two leaders also discussed the close relationship between the two neighbouring countries. They also talked about ways to strengthen cooperation and work together to support the progress and well-being of their people.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

They also discussed several key regional and international issues, with a focus on developments in the Middle East — particularly in Palestine.

Both leaders reaffirmed their support for the Palestinian people and highlighted the importance of international efforts to push forward the two-state solution as the only path to lasting peace in the region.