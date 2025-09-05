  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE President, Sultan of Oman exchange greetings on Prophet's Birthday

During the phone call, the two leaders also discussed several key regional issues, with a focus on developments in the Middle East — particularly in Palestine

Published: Fri 5 Sept 2025, 7:56 PM

Indian expat to head home with Dh367,000 jackpot after 16 years in Dubai

Onam in UAE: From Karama to the desert, how residents celebrate harvest festival

Up to Dh2,000 fine: Dubai Police warn drivers against dangers of overspeeding

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday held a phone call with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman.

During the call, they exchanged warm greetings on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, expressing hopes for peace and stability across the Islamic world and beyond.

The two leaders also discussed the close relationship between the two neighbouring countries. They also talked about ways to strengthen cooperation and work together to support the progress and well-being of their people.

They also discussed several key regional and international issues, with a focus on developments in the Middle East — particularly in Palestine.

Both leaders reaffirmed their support for the Palestinian people and highlighted the importance of international efforts to push forward the two-state solution as the only path to lasting peace in the region.