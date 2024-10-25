UAE President offers condolences to Erdogan over victims of terrorist attack in Turkey

Photo: AFP file

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed made a phone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy for the victims of the terrorist attack targeting the Turkish Aerospace Industries company in Ankara.

Sheikh Mohamed also wished a speedy recovery to the injured and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's solidarity with Turkey and its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that seek to destabilise security and peace and are in clear violation of international law.

