UAE President, Bahrain King discuss ties, regional developments

The leaders also discussed the 'Iranian terrorist aggression' targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the region

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 13 Apr 2026, 5:26 PM
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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during a visit to the Kingdom, where the two leaders discussed close ties between the two countries.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in line with shared development goals and mutual interests, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deeper coordination and consultation,

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They also reviewed recent developments in the Middle East and their wider impact on regional stability, maritime security, energy supplies, and the global economy.

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The discussions also covered the Iranian terrorist aggression targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE, Bahrain, and other countries in the region, noting that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty and international law and norms and undermines regional peace and security.

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