UAE officials condemn Israel attack on Hamas leaders, express support to Qatar

The UAE voiced strong support for Qatar after an Israeli strike targeted Hamas leaders in Doha on Tuesday.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, condemned “in the strongest terms the blatant and cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the sisterly State of Qatar.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the attack “constitutes a blatant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty, a dangerous assault on international law and the United Nations Charter, and an irresponsible escalation that threatens regional and international security and stability.”

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s “full solidarity with the sisterly State of Qatar and its steadfast support for everything that would protect its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.”

He called for an immediate end to the escalation, warning that such actions could undermine regional security and drag the region into “dangerous paths that would have disastrous repercussions for international peace and security.”

He also urged the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to act decisively to stop what he described as “barbaric Israeli attacks,” cautioning that continued escalation would “push the region toward more tension and undermine the chances of achieving security and stability.”

Top Emirati politician Dr Anwar Gargash echoed the remarks, stressing that Gulf security is united. “The security of the Arab Gulf states is indivisible, and we stand heart and soul with the sisterly State of Qatar, condemning the treacherous Israeli attack that targeted it, and affirming our full solidarity with it in confronting this aggression,” he said.

“May God preserve Qatar, its leadership and people, and may God preserve the Arab Gulf states,” Gargash added.

These remarks came after Israel launched a strike on Tuesday targeting Hamas leaders in Doha. Reuters cited witnesses who heard explosions in Doha, while Israeli media said the strike was aimed at senior Hamas leaders, including Khalil al-Hayya, the group’s Gaza chief.

Qatar’s government denounced the attack as “cowardly,” saying authorities quickly moved to secure the area and ensure public safety. Qatar Airways confirmed that its operations remain unaffected. “The safety and security of our passengers have been and will always be our top priority,” the airline said in a statement.

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar issued a shelter-in-place advisory to its staff and visitors after the explosions.

The strike comes at a sensitive moment, as Doha has been hosting talks aimed at brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.