Sat, Aug 30, 2025

UAE launches new online platform to register Gaza camps, shelters

As efforts to register and update camps online improve aid efficiency, the Emirates simultaneously reinforces its on-the-ground support for those in need

Published: Sat 30 Aug 2025, 9:50 AM

Updated: Sat 30 Aug 2025, 9:58 AM

People in Gaza can now register or update their camps and shelters electronically, ensuring timely and coordinated humanitarian support.

Operation Gallant Knight 3 recently launched an online portal to facilitate the registration of previously unregistered camps and shelters, as well as to update the database of those already registered.

As efforts to register and update camps digitally improve aid coordination, the UAE simultaneously reinforces its commitment through on-the-ground humanitarian assistance.

On August 26, the UAE continued its support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip by carrying out the 81st airdrop of aid under the ‘Birds of Goodness Operation’, in cooperation with Jordan and with the participation of Germany and Indonesia.

The shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, prepared with the support of Emirati charitable institutions and organisations, to meet the needs of the population amid the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

With the completion of this airdrop, the total aid delivered by air under the operation has surpassed 4,076 tonnes of food and other essential supplies, reaffirming the UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their resilience.