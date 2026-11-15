UAE leaders congratulate Palestinian president over independence day

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent his wishes, along with other leaders

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 15 Nov 2026, 1:05 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

UAE leaders on Sunday congratulated the Palestinian President on the occasion of his country's independence.

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent his wishes, along with other leaders.

Recommended For You

UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector

UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector

US shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones launched towards Bahrain: Statement

US shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones launched towards Bahrain: Statement

Microsoft outage for 10 hours disrupts Outlook, Teams for thousands; businesses impacted

Microsoft outage for 10 hours disrupts Outlook, Teams for thousands; businesses impacted

Lulu Group says will not withdraw defamation cases despite public apology

Lulu Group says will not withdraw defamation cases despite public apology

Up to Dh750,000 in fines: UAE lists violations by non-Muslim places of worship

Up to Dh750,000 in fines: UAE lists violations by non-Muslim places of worship

 

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Palestenian President and Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Palestine Independence Day is observed annually on November 15, marking the 38th anniversary of the Palestinian Declaration of Independence in 1988.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE announces 2-day National Day break for private sector employees

2

Trump to discuss Iran in trilateral meet with Xi and Putin: US official

3

UAE verifies identities of Fujairah traffic accident victims; 10 Emiratis, 4 Indians dead

4

UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector

5

Up to Dh750,000 in fines: UAE lists violations by non-Muslim places of worship