UAE-Türkiye ties deepen as bilateral trade, cooperation reach new heights

The UAE and Türkiye share a deep-rooted strategic partnership that not only strengthens bilateral relations but also promotes prosperity, peace, and stability across the region, a top diplomat said.

Lütfullah Göktaş, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the UAE, described the UAE as a key strategic partner for Türkiye and praised the remarkable progress achieved in relations between the two nations in recent years.

He emphasised that both countries remain committed to expanding cooperation through international organisations and intensifying multilateral efforts aimed at fostering regional peace and stability.

“In a time when uncertainty prevails across the world, Türkiye continues to stand as a pioneer of peace, stability, and development in its region. We firmly believe that dialogue, solidarity, and trust among regional countries are essential to achieving this goal,” Ambassador Göktaş said in Abu Dhabi.

Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, was the Guest of Honour at the reception hosted by Lütfullah Göktaş, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the UAE, in celebration of Türkiye’s National Day in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and members of the Turkish community, also graced the occasion.

The Ambassador also read the message of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who described the Republic of Türkiye as “the final link in the chain of states” established by a nation that “held tightly to its freedom and independence despite all hardships.”

He pledged continued efforts to strengthen national unity, safeguard the republic’s legacy and build “a strong, prosperous and respected Türkiye” for future generations.

Ambassador Göktaş said there is a strong bond of affection and sincere brotherhood not only between “our leaders and governments but also between our peoples”.

“We share deep historical, religious, and cultural ties with our Emirati brothers and sisters. More than 50,000 Turkish citizens living in the UAE consider themselves at home. With its hospitality, safety and prosperity, the UAE holds a special place in the hearts of the Turkish community,” he said.

“We attach great importance to developing joint projects with the UAE and to investing together in third countries. We are also determined to work together to enhance our cultural relations,” the Ambassador said.

Strengthening bilateral relations

While addressing the guests at the reception, Ambassador Göktaş highlighted the strong and deeply rooted relations between the UAE and Türkiye. He commended constructive cooperation across various fields and reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen collaboration to serve the mutual interests of both nations and their peoples.

“Last year, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, visited the UAE, and this year, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited Türkiye. There has been a remarkable increase in high-level contacts between our nations. Our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, also visited Abu Dhabi twice this year,” the Ambassador said.

“These visits not only strengthen our bilateral relations, but also enable us to seek joint solutions to regional challenges. Our cooperation with the UAE continues to deepen in all areas — including energy, economy, trade, finance, transportation, defence industries, and new technologies,” he said.

“Our trade volume is growing, and investments are expanding on both sides. This strategic partnership with the UAE contributes not only to our bilateral ties, but also to the stability of our wider region. We are witnessing a growing bond of affection and sincere brotherhood not only between our leaders and governments, but also between our peoples,” the Turkish Ambassador added.

Cepa drives non-oil trade

Under the Cepa that became effective on September 1, 2023, the UAE and Turkiye set $40 billion non-oil trade target in five years, but it was achieved in the first 18 months of the agreement as the bilateral trade surged 42 per cent in October 2024 over the corresponding period a year earlier.

Initial data also suggests that the UAE-Turkiye bilateral non-oil trade between September 2024 and August 2025 reached around $44 billion, indicating a growth of 12 per cent despite geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions. In the first half of 2025, the UAE’s non-oil exports to Turkiye reached $7.41 billion, or three times higher if compared to 2019.

Honouring UAE diplomatic ties

Ahmed Emre Buyukkilic, Country Advisor of Invest in Turkiye, said Turkish people are not only celebrating the 102nd Republic Day but also honouring the 52nd anniversary of our diplomatic relations with the UAE.

“We're too excited to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of our Republic along with our citizens and friends from all around the world. As we're also going through the 52nd anniversary of our diplomatic relations with the UAE, our countries today enjoy a dynamic and forward-looking partnership,” Buyukkilic told Khaleej Times at the National Day reception in Abu Dhabi.

“Our bilateral economic ties continue to strengthen, supported by growing trade volumes and a significant increase in mutual investments. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) has opened new pathways for businesses and investors, enabling joint ventures in energy, logistics, technology, real estate, manufacturing, and financial services,” Buyukkilic said.

“As both nations pursue ambitious growth and diversification agendas, we remain committed to deepening collaboration, mobilising investment flows, and creating sustainable, high-impact economic value for our regions and beyond,” he said.

Rahim AlBayrak, partner, Glotify, said the UAE and Turkiye strong diplomatic and economic ties will further strengthen in the coming years.

“I have observed that the political, economic, and tourism-focused cooperation between the UAE and Türkiye has been rapidly increasing in recent years. This is very pleasing for us, and we strongly believe that it will continue to grow in the future. As trade and tourism between the two countries expand, the people of our nations get to know each other better, and our bonds become stronger,” AlBayrak told Khaleej Times.

Dr Tugan Tezcaner, medical director and general surgeon at LIV Hospital, City Walk, said: “Today, we are very proud to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the establishment of our Republic. Under the visionary leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, after a very difficult period and the Independence War, we founded a democratic and secular Republic of the people. We continue to honour these values and always emphasise progress, development, and democracy.”