UAE VP Sheikh Mansour arrives in Qatar to attend emergency Arab-Islamic summit

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE, and Minister of Presidential Affairs has arrived in Doha, Qatar to lead the UAE delegation to the emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Monday (September 15).

Sheikh Mansour and the delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, alongside several senior officials.

The emergency meetings come days after Israel’s unprecedented strike on Hamas in Qatar sparked widespread anger across the region.

The joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit, convened by Qatar, aims to exert pressure on Israel amid growing calls to end the war and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

A draft final statement seen by AFP warned that "brutal Israeli aggression" put efforts to normalise relations between Israel and Arab states at risk.

It "threatens all that has been achieved on the path toward establishing normal relations with Israel, including existing and future agreements", the draft added.

Israel and its main backer the United States have been trying to extend the Abraham Accords that established ties with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco in 2020.

Last week's attack and Israel's "genocide (and) ethnic cleansing (in Gaza)... undermines the prospects of achieving peace and peaceful coexistence in the region", the draft statement said.

"The time has come for the international community to stop using double standards and to punish Israel for all the crimes it has committed," Qatari premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told a preparatory meeting at the weekend.

Alongside Egypt and the US, Qatar has led mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas in the war in Gaza.

(Inputs from Reuters)