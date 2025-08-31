  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE expresses solidarity with Egypt after deadly passenger train accident

Seven carriages of a passenger train travelling to Cairo derailed on Saturday, killing 3 and wounding 94

Published: Sun 31 Aug 2025, 2:05 PM

Updated: Sun 31 Aug 2025, 2:13 PM

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Egypt on Sunday following a deadly train accident that left 3 people dead and 94 wounded.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement extending its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Egypt, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.

The accident took place on Saturday when seven carriages of a passenger train travelling from Matrouh Governorate in northern Egypt to Cairo derailed, marking another tragic rail accident in the country.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health stated that 30 ambulances were swiftly dispatched to transport the injured to Dabaa Central Hospital and Ras El-Hekma Hospital.