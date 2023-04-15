UAE expresses concern over situation in Sudan, calls for calm and restraint

Embassy reaffirms country's position on working towards a peaceful resolution to the crisis

Smoke is seen rising from a neighborhood in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and the country’s paramilitary erupted in the capital and elsewhere in the African nation after weeks of escalating tensions between the two forces. — AP

By WAM Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 5:43 PM

The UAE has called on all concerned parties in Sudan to exercise restraint, and to de-escalate and work towards ending this crisis through dialogue.

The UAE Embassy in Khartoum is following with great concern the developments in Sudan and has reaffirmed the country's position on the importance of de-escalation, and working towards finding a peaceful solution to the crisis.

Furthermore, the embassy stresses the importance of efforts aimed at supporting the political process and achieving national consensus towards the formation of a government.

Sudan's main paramilitary group on Saturday said it had seized the presidential palace, the army chief's residence and Khartoum international airport in an apparent coup attempt — but the military said it was fighting back.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which accused the army of attacking them first, also said they had taken over the airports in the northern city of Merowe and in El-Obeid in the west.

The situation on the ground was unclear. The army said it was fighting the RSF at sites the paramilitaries said they had taken and denied that the RSF had taken Merowe airport.

(With inputs from Reuters)

