UAE, Egypt, Qatar, 5 other countries condemn Israel’s rejection of Trump's plan on Gaza

The foreign ministers of the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt condemned Israel’s rejection of the roadmap for implementing US President Donald Trump’s comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803, as well as its opposition to Palestinian statehood.

They said the Israeli position threatens to derail the plan and undermines international efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace. They added that Israel would bear responsibility for obstructing efforts to end the war in Gaza and bring peace to the wider occupied Palestinian territory.

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The roadmap, accepted by Palestinian factions, follows months of mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, the US, the High Representative for Gaza and the Board of Peace. It includes placing weapons under control alongside the withdrawal of Israeli forces, deploying an international stabilisation force, transferring administrative authority to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza and beginning the reconstruction of the enclave.

The ministers warned that rejecting the roadmap risks derailing Trump’s efforts to end the war and create the conditions for lasting peace. They called for continued and active US involvement to ensure Israel complies with the commitments and arrangements set out in the comprehensive plan and its roadmap.

They also said Israel would bear full responsibility for any consequences arising from continued rejection, obstruction, delays or non-compliance, including any deterioration in conditions on the ground or disruption to efforts to end the war in Gaza.

The ministers reiterated the need for the full and immediate implementation of the plan to address Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, ensure security and stability, and pave the way for reconstruction and recovery and a lasting peace based on the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and statehood.

They rejected any attempt to prevent Palestinian statehood, including through unilateral measures, and said lasting peace can only be achieved through a two-state solution, with an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

They also stressed the importance of the Board of Peace in implementing the roadmap and advancing the second phase of Trump’s plan, calling on the board, with US support, to take immediate measures to prevent any party from obstructing its implementation.