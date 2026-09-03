UAE offers condolences to Egypt, Jordan over victims of bus accident

The UAE expressed its solidarity with Egypt and Jordan, following the overturning of a bus in South Sinai Governorate, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

At least 21 people were killed, including 10 Jordanians in the bus accident, that took place in the popular tourist destination. Authorities said the injured were receiving medical care, but did not reveal the cause of the crash.

The area is known for its marine biodiversity, natural beauty and mountain hiking trails.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFa) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the governments and peoples of Egypt and Jordan.

The authority also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured.