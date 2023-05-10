UAE condemns attack near synagogue in southern Tunis

Inbox management can be mind-numbing. You might have wondered, couldn’t a robot do this?
The UAE strongly condemned the attack that took place near El Ghriba Synagogue on the island of Djerba in southern Tunisia and resulted in numerous deaths.
Dr. Iman Al Salami, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia, affirmed in a statement that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
Al Salami praised the vigilance and efficiency of the Tunisian government in addressing this situation and expressed the UAE's sincere condolences to the government and people of Tunisia, as well as its sympathy to the families of victims of this heinous crime.
