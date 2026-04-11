UAE condemns 'terrorist plots' targeting Kuwait’s security

The UAE has strongly condemned the "terrorist plots" aimed at destabilising Kuwait, expressing full support for the country’s security measures.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) praised Kuwaiti authorities for their vigilance in foiling the plans and uncovering those involved.

The Ministry also reiterated the UAE’s firm rejection of terrorism and extremism in all forms, stressing the need for stronger regional and international cooperation to counter such threats.

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The statement comes after Kuwaiti authorities on Saturday, April 11, announced they had foiled a plot targeting national security and involving the financing of terrorist groups. A total of 24 Kuwaiti nationals were arrested as part of the operation.

According to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, those arrested — including one individual who had his nationality revoked — were found in possession of funds linked to illicit activities.