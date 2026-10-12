Video: UAE-based teacher on her way to Umrah injured in King Khalid airport attack

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A UAE-based teacher who travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah was among over 300 who were injured in the deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10.

Saudi Health Minister Fahad Abdulrahman AlJalajel visited the educator in hospital to check on her condition and assure her that the Kingdom’s authorities would provide all necessary assistance to her and others injured in the strike.

The attack which left 13 people dead, including four saudis in addition to eight residents: two Bangladeshis and one each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, Sudan and India. A total of 309 sustained injuries in the attack and some were discharged from hospitals.

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The Iran-backed Houthi group claimed responsibility for the strike. A fresh attack targeted the airport on Sunday, October 11, killing one Pakistani resident and injuring 11 people.

During her chat with the Saudi minister from her hospital bed, the UAE-based teacher praised the doctors who are responsible for her treatment. She added that she and a fellow UAE-based teacher were on a connecting flight from Abu Dhabi that landed in Riyadh when the attack occurred. They were due to continue their journey to Makkah to perform Umrah. Watch a video of minister's visit shared by Saudi TV channel Al Ekhbariya, here:

ð¥ | Even Umrah pilgrims were not spared from Houthi attacks.. Health Minister visits a couple injured in the #Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport as they were on their way to perform Umrah #AlEkhbariyaEN https://t.co/il9IgwypOO — AlEkhbariya News (@alekhbariyaEN) October 11, 2026

Umrah plans unchanged

AlJalajel assured the two educators that their plans to perform the religious journey will not be affected by the attack. "You're not part of what happened. We know that. For that reason, King Salman and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are telling us to take full care of you, even the recovery, and that you continue on your Umrah.

"You were going to Umrah, you will be doing Umrah," the minister said.

Several Umrah pilgrims and visitors to Islam's two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah were among those who were killed and injured in the attack at Riyadh’s King Khalid International airport, Inside the Haramain said. No official confirmation was issued on the killing of pilgrims in the strike. CCTV footage released by the Saudi Media Ministry showed the moment Riyadh International was hit, with many people dressed in white Ihram clothes in preparation for Umrah pilgrimage. Watch here:

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's second-busiest airport after Jeddah, cancelled 99.7% of all scheduled flights on Sunday, Cirium data showed. More than a third of flights scheduled across the kingdom were not expected to operate on Monday, while flight tracking website FlightRadar24 estimated cancellations at Riyadh airport of about 78%.