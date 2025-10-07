Two years of Gaza war: Projectile shot towards Israel, says army

The Israeli army said it detected a projectile fired from Gaza on Tuesday, the second anniversary of Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack, which sparked a devastating war in the Palestinian territory, killing over 67,000 people so far.

"A projectile was identified crossing from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, and most likely fell in the area. So far, no injuries were reported," the Israeli army said in a statement adding that sirens had sounded in Netiv Haasara, on Gaza's northern border.