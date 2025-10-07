  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 07, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 15, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.2°C

Two years of Gaza war: Projectile shot towards Israel, says army

Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack sparked a devastating war in the Palestinian territory, which has killed over 67,000 people so far

Published: Tue 7 Oct 2025, 9:48 AM

Top Stories

UAE: Wizz Air opens bookings for Abu Dhabi flights; airfares start from Dh312

UAE: Wizz Air opens bookings for Abu Dhabi flights; airfares start from Dh312

Dubai event cancelled; TEDx organisers' licence revoked over $25,000 speaker fees

Dubai event cancelled; TEDx organisers' licence revoked over $25,000 speaker fees

Israeli companies will not take part in Dubai Airshow 2025, organiser confirms

Israeli companies will not take part in Dubai Airshow 2025, organiser confirms

The Israeli army said it detected a projectile fired from Gaza on Tuesday, the second anniversary of Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack, which sparked a devastating war in the Palestinian territory, killing over 67,000 people so far.

"A projectile was identified crossing from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, and most likely fell in the area. So far, no injuries were reported," the Israeli army said in a statement adding that sirens had sounded in Netiv Haasara, on Gaza's northern border.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Tripventura now accepts cryptocurrency for travel bookings

thumb-image

UAE: QR codes can put you at risk; how to protect sensitive information

thumb-image

This October, Big Ticket is giving away Dh 25 million, 24-karat gold bars, and a Nissan Patrol

thumb-image

Look: Ranveer Singh, Adrien Brody add star power to NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025

thumb-image

Energy security, renewables, and AI: Navigating the future of power

 