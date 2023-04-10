Two dead, 20 missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

The species, which arose at a time when Earth's climate was cooling, inhabited parts of northern Eurasia and North America
At least two migrants have died and about 20 others are missing after their boat sank over the weekend in the Mediterranean Sea between Tunisia and Italy, German aid group ResQship said on Monday. Meanwhile, Italian authorities said operations were under way to rescue about 1,200 people on two migrant ships intercepted off the country's shores.
ResQship said its rescuers reached the area of the wreck on Saturday and found about 25 people in the water, who said they had been there for two hours.
“Our crew was able to recover 22 survivors and 2 deceased,” the aid group tweeted, adding that survivors said about 20 people drowned. The group’s ship, the Naditook the rescued migrants to the Italian island of Lampedusa.
“We are angry. This is an unspeakable tragedy that could — and should — have been prevented by a humanitarian approach to migration instead of barb-wiring the European borders,” ResQship said.
The Italian coast guard said Monday it was completing operations to rescue 800 migrants on a ship intercepted around 193 kilometres (120 miles) southeast of the Sicilian town of Syracuse.
The coast guard also said Monday that another boat with about 400 migrants on board has been intercepted around 273 kilometres (170 miles) off the Calabrian coast. It said the migrants were being taken off the boat onto a coast guard vessel and two merchant ships.
On Sunday night, humanitarian organization Alarm Phone had received a distress call from that migrants' boat, which had departed from Tobruk, Libya.
The organisation said the 400 migrants managed to continue their journey and reached the shared search and rescue zone of Malta and Italy.
In the last few days, thousands of migrants have reached tiny Lampedusa, which lies about 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the Tunisian coast.
According to Interior Ministry figures, more than 28,000 migrants have arrived in Italy since the start of the year — almost four times the number over the same period in 2022.
However, that's much fewer than the hundreds of thousands who were rescued at sea a few years earlier.
Since it came to power six months ago, Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition government, which includes anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini, has cracked down on humanitarian rescue boats operating in the central Mediterranean north of Libya.
NYT talks to a cross section of Finns to find out what makes the Nordic country so happy
Understanding the often-overlooked links between the two subjects can enhance your appreciation of both
"Deeply disturbed to hear of the violent hate crimes and racist behaviour at the Islamic Society of Markham," Ng said in a post on Twitter
The 86-year-old pontiff is recuperating from bronchitis, which saw him hospitalised for three days
They drew on 455,405 UK Biobank participants who were between 38 and 73 years old when enrolled between 2006 and 2010
Algorithm that decides which posts are most visible is changed. Content moderation rules are out of window and verification process that confirms the identities of users is monetised
Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement ended the era of bloodshed known as the Troubles, President Biden, King Charles and a parade of other leaders will travel to Belfast to commemorate the signing of the accord on April 10, 1998