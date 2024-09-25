Turkey's Erdogan tells Lebanese PM urgent international solution needed to stop Israel

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday that the international community must urgently implement a solution to stop Israel's aggression, the Turkish presidency said, adding he had also voiced support for Lebanon.

"President Erdogan said Israel was disregarding fundamental human rights, committing a genocide in front of the world, noting that stopping this and the humanitarian crisis that emerged as a result of the attacks was a humanitarian duty," his office said in a post on X.

The two met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.