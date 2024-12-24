Turkey: 11 killed in blast at explosives factory, says minister

This handout image released by the Demiroren News Agency (DHA) on December 24, 2024, shows the moment of the explosion in Balikesir in northwest Turkey. Photo: DHA/AFP

A blast ripped through an explosives factory in northwest Turkey on Tuesday, killing 11 people and injuring seven, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding that an investigation had been launched.

Yerlikaya said that an initial death count of 12 people had been announced mistakenly.

Seven others were getting treatment at nearby hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, he said.

"The cause of the fire is being investigated thoroughly; no suspicion of sabotage in this incident," Yerlikaya said, speaking outside the manufacturing facility.

Footage from the scene showed a fireball and smoke rising from the factory building at the time of the blast, as well as the mangled metal framework of the building in the aftermath.