Turkey issues genocide arrest warrant against Israel PM Netanyahu

The country last year joined South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice

Published: Fri 7 Nov 2025, 11:15 PM

'Couldn't believe it': Bangladeshi expat wins brand-new luxury car in Big Ticket

'He was my joy, my light': Father mourns 6-year-old son who drowned in Al Ain

Fifa fines, suspends UAE, Qatar team officials over misconduct, unsporting behaviour

Turkey announced Friday that it had issued arrest warrants for genocide against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior officials within his government.

Among 37 suspects listed are Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, said a statement from the Istanbul prosecutor's office, which did not publish the complete list.

Turkey has accused the officials of "genocide and crimes against humanity" that Israel has "perpetrated systematically" in Gaza.

The statement also refers to the "Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital", built by Turkey in the Gaza Strip and bombed by Israel in March.

Turkey last year joined South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

A fragile ceasefire has been in force in the devastated Palestinian territory since October 10 as part of US President Donald Trump's regional peace plan.