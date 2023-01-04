Turkey condemns Israeli minister's 'provocative' Al Aqsa Mosque visit

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar says the Ukraine conflict is a matter of deep concern
Turkey on Wednesday condemned Israel's new national security minister's "provocative" visit to Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound and urged future restraint.
"We find the provocative action of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir against the Al Aqsa mosque unacceptable," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's office quoted him as telling his Israeli counterpart in a telephone call.
Ben-Gvir's visit Tuesday came just days after he took office with powers over the police, giving his decision to enter the highly sensitive site considerable weight.
Ankara's condemnation came during a warming of the sides' relations, which froze after an Israeli raid on a Turkish ship carrying aid into the Gaza enclave killed 10 civilians in 2010.
Israel and Turkey announced last August the full restoration of relations and the return of ambassadors to both countries.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month also congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his return to power as prime minister.
Cavusoglu told his new Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen that the two should "work together to improve bilateral relations", his office said.
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar says the Ukraine conflict is a matter of deep concern
The repeated failures and faithful persistence of the 18th century author Samuel Johnson to keep his vows should inspire us all
Innovation in clean energy, health and other areas are promising developments
Screening of 2 per cent of passengers arriving by international flights has started at country's major airports
The New Year's Day firing came from the Yongseong area of the capital Pyongyang and landed in the East Sea
Russia hands over 140 Ukrainian service personnel while 82 captured soldiers were freed by Ukraine
Body of German pope to lie in state from Monday so that the faithful can pay their respects
Benedict was the first pope in 600 years to resign; he had become increasingly frail during his almost 10 years of retirement