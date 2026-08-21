Turkey issues arrest warrant for Israel's Netanyahu

Turkey has already issued warrants against Netanyahu and other top officials for 'genocide' over Israel's actions in the Gaza war

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 21 Aug 2026, 5:05 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Turkey has issued an international arrest warrant for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of an investigation into Israel's interception of an aid flotilla for Gaza, Justice Minister Akin Gurlek announced Friday on X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Recommended For You

Dubai's Toyota Building demolition: 70% tenants evicted over crowded partitioned flats

Dubai's Toyota Building demolition: 70% tenants evicted over crowded partitioned flats

Iran talks about prioritising offensive as diplomacy with US stalls

Iran talks about prioritising offensive as diplomacy with US stalls

UAE travel updates: International carriers suspend more Gulf flights as conflict escalates

UAE travel updates: International carriers suspend more Gulf flights as conflict escalates

Oman says lasting security in Strait of Hormuz requires regional peace

Oman says lasting security in Strait of Hormuz requires regional peace

UAE's Nafis salary rules to change in September; what employees need to know

UAE's Nafis salary rules to change in September; what employees need to know

 

Turkey has already issued warrants against Netanyahu and other top officials for "genocide" over Israel's actions in the Gaza war.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran talks about prioritising offensive as diplomacy with US stalls

2

Dubai's Toyota Building demolition: 70% tenants evicted over crowded partitioned flats

3

UAE travel updates: International carriers suspend more Gulf flights as conflict escalates

4

UAE takes legal action against resident for insulting Emirati women on social media

5

UAE's Nafis salary rules to change in September; what employees need to know