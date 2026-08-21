Turkey issues arrest warrant for Israel's Netanyahu
Turkey has already issued warrants against Netanyahu and other top officials for 'genocide' over Israel's actions in the Gaza war
- PUBLISHED: Fri 21 Aug 2026, 5:05 PM
- By:
- AFP
Turkey has issued an international arrest warrant for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of an investigation into Israel's interception of an aid flotilla for Gaza, Justice Minister Akin Gurlek announced Friday on X.
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Turkey has already issued warrants against Netanyahu and other top officials for "genocide" over Israel's actions in the Gaza war.