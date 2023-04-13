Turkey and Egypt to reappoint ambassadors as ties improve

Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Turkey and Egypt will soon announce the reappointment of ambassadors, their foreign ministers said in Ankara Thursday, as the two regional powers put years of tensions behind them and mend frayed ties.
Speaking to reporters in the Turkish capital, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Turkish counterpart also said the sides were working toward a possible meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt.
“You (journalists) often ask me ‘when will you appoint ambassadors again?’” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said. “We have discussed this issue today and we are taking concrete steps to raise the level of representation to the level of ambassador.”
Cavusoglu added that Turkey and Egypt would announce the reappointment of ambassadors in a joint statement “in the upcoming period.”
The rapprochement between the two countries is part of Turkey’s efforts to build bridges with regional countries and end its international isolation amid an economic downturn. Turkey has recently also repaired its ties with Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Cavusoglu last month became the highest ranking Turkish official to visit Egypt in over a decade. In February, Shoukry toured quake-hit areas in Turkey and Syria to show solidarity with the two nations.
Turkey and Egypt have collided in other areas, including Libya, where they back opposing sides.
But on Thursday, Cavusoglu said their two countries would “work more closely” on Libya.
Shoukry said: “We are in agreement for the creation of a government (in Libya) that would reflect the will of the people and protect its territorial integrity.”
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday
Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. Here’s what experts say you can do to manage the risk
In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy
Eye-witness sister-in-law alleges that accused fired unprovoked after being asked to stop the DJ from blaring loud music at an event in his house