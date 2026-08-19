Trump calls Hormuz 'new US territory': 3 countries he declared American in 2026

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

On August 15, US President Donald Trump shocked the world by saying he would soon "finish defeating Iran and declare the Strait of Hormuz part of American soil "soon"—four days later, he published a map that refers to the strategic waterway as "new US terrirory".

Hormuz is a vital waterway which falls within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, connecting the Arabian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. The southern coastline of Hormuz passes through Oman, while the northern coastline of the strait belongs to Iran, a territory heavily patrolled by its Revolutionary Guards. Around 21 million barrels of oil and more than one-fifth of global LNG trade pass through the Strait of Hormuz, making the waterway one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints.

Trump has repeatedly said that the key energy strait, which Tehran effectively closed at the start of the US-Israel-Iran war, is under US control—an assertion the Islamic republic denies. His recent claim, which came two days after the 14-point MoU with Iran expired, represents the first time he called the strategic corridor a US territory, but it is not the first time the US president has said that other parts of the world are part of the United States.

Here's a look at countries and regions which Trump called a part of US:

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Greenland

In January, Trump told the New York Post in an interview that the United States will gain sovereignty over areas of Greenland where American military bases are located.

Trump has said repeatedly that he wants to acquire Greenland, possibly by purchasing it from Denmark, despite the US ally's repeated insistence that it is not for sale. He appeared to rule out military force as a means of taking the Arctic island, saying that he had secured a deal with Nato to guarantee US access to Greenland.

Greenland covers about 2.16 million square kilometres, making it the biggest island on Earth, larger than many countries. Australia doesn’t count here because it’s considered a continent, leaving Greenland in a category of its own: vast, icy and sparsely inhabited.

Venezuela

In May, Trump posted a map that shows part of the South American continent while labelling the state of Venezuela as "51st state" and covering it with the American flag.

On January 3, the US carried out a daring mission to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Elite US troops, including the Army's Delta Force, created an exact replica of Maduro's safe house and practised how they would enter the strongly fortified residence. Maduro was transferred to the US, where he is facing criminal proceedings in New York.

Canada

Trump has more than once called for the US neighbour to become the 51st American state. While claiming the United States pays "hundreds of billions of dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada," apparently referring to the US trade deficit with its neighbour, Trump said "without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country."

"Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State," he wrote on his Truth social media platform, claiming the move would bring "much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada - AND NO TARIFFS!"

On Tuesday, Trump paused a planned rollout of punishing new tariffs on Canadian goods, as both sides indicated they were close to a broader trade agreement after weeks of talks. The three-day reprieve from 50 per cent duties on select goods comes just hours before a midnight deadline.