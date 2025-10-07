  • search in Khaleej Times
Hamas-Israeli talks: Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal

US negotiators are involved in the talks now taking place in Egypt, says the president

Published: Tue 7 Oct 2025, 8:52 PM

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there was a "real chance" of a Gaza peace deal, as Hamas and Israeli negotiators held indirect talks on the second anniversary of the October 7 attack. 

"We are very close to making a deal on the Middle East that will bring peace to the Middle East," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Trump said that US negotiators were involved in the talks now taking place in Egypt. The White House said on Monday that Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner would play a role.

"There's a real chance that we could do something," Trump said. 

"I think there's a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East. It's something even beyond the Gaza situation. We want a release of the hostages immediately." 

"Our team is over there now, another team just left, and other countries, literally every country in the world, has supported the plan."

Trump added that the United States would to "everything possible to make sure everyone adheres to the deal" if Hamas and Israel do agree on a ceasefire to end the war.