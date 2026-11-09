Trump to meet Qatar's prime minister as efforts to advance Iran talks face challenges

Qatar has served as a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran, relaying proposals and working to bridge differences over Iran's nuclear programme and ending the conflict

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Nov 2026, 7:52 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

President Donald Trump will meet with Qatar's prime minister at the White House on Monday, according to the White House schedule, as the conflict with Iran drags on and diplomatic efforts to end it face significant obstacles.

Trump is due to meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who also serves as Qatar's foreign minister, in a closed-door meeting. Vice President JD Vance is also scheduled to meet with the Qatari leader, according to a US official.

Recommended For You

US to set up task force to restrict Iran commerce across land borders, Caspian Sea

US to set up task force to restrict Iran commerce across land borders, Caspian Sea

Trump says Middle East would not exist if he didn't stop Iran from having nuclear weapon

Trump says Middle East would not exist if he didn't stop Iran from having nuclear weapon

Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's rival, to form government

Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's rival, to form government

Qatar says its mediation efforts between US and Iran continue to prevent escalation

Qatar says its mediation efforts between US and Iran continue to prevent escalation

UAE arrests 20 international drug network members, foils attempt to smuggle 30kg drugs

UAE arrests 20 international drug network members, foils attempt to smuggle 30kg drugs

 

Qatar has played a central role as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran, conveying proposals and seeking to bridge differences over Iran's nuclear programme and the terms for ending the conflict.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that negotiations with Iran had made little progress and that he did not see an imminent breakthrough.

Speaking before departing Florida for a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris, Rubio said Trump preferred a diplomatic solution but described Iran's demands as "unacceptable" and, in some cases, "outrageous and ridiculous, and really not realistic."

Trump said Sunday that he was highly unlikely to order new strikes against Iran if negotiations made progress and produced a strong agreement but warned that the United States had identified additional infrastructure targets, including bridges, should military action resume.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi Arabia says minor damage on Riyadh's Aramco building after attempted attack

2

Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's rival, to form government

3

Abu Dhabi court rules BR Shetty, ex-CEO liable in $5.4 billion NMC Health case

4

US to set up task force to restrict Iran commerce across land borders, Caspian Sea

5

12,000 vehicles an hour: Dubai opens 1.65km tunnel linking Infinity Bridge to Deira