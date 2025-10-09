  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 09, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 18, 1447 | Fajr 04:58 | DXB clear.png32.1°C

Trump says plans to leave Sunday for Middle East

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed an agreement on Thursday to cease fire and free Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners

Published: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 11:38 PM

Top Stories

Dubai Airports CEO: Staff may have to delay retirement during Al Maktoum transition

Dubai Airports CEO: Staff may have to delay retirement during Al Maktoum transition

Trump says plans to leave Sunday for Middle East

Trump says plans to leave Sunday for Middle East

Gaza boy in Dubai still haunted by war; WHO warns of lasting scars

Gaza boy in Dubai still haunted by war; WHO warns of lasting scars

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he plans to leave for the Middle East sometime on Sunday, after Israel and Hamas reached a deal to release hostages held in Gaza.

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed an agreement on Thursday to cease fire and free Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, in the first phase of Trump's initiative to end the two-year war in Gaza that has upended the Middle East.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE-Kerala December ticket prices rise by up to 35% over Air India Express flight cuts

thumb-image

10X Strategy Wheel launches in Dubai to empower entrepreneurs

thumb-image

Eleven Pakistan soldiers killed in ambush by militants, sources say

thumb-image

Sharafu shines as UAE beat Qatar in 2026 T20 World Cup qualifier

thumb-image

Best place to work: UAE workplaces prove most ready for change

 