How will 'New Gaza' look under Trump's vision to end war, free hostages?

US President Donald Trump published on Monday a 20-point peace proposal for Gaza that would end the war between Israel and Hamas militants and require the return of all hostages living and dead within 72 hours of a ceasefire.

The plan leaves many details for negotiators to hash out and hinges on acceptance by Hamas militants who launched an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. It refers to a redeveloped Gaza as "New Gaza."

Here are the main elements of the plan that resulted from intense negotiations in recent weeks between Trump and his team, and Israeli and Arab leaders:

