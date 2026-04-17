'Enough is enough': Trump says Israel banned from bombing Lebanon any further

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States has banned Israel from further bombing in Lebanon, using an atypically harsher tone than usual with the longtime US ally Israel.

"Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!" Trump said in a social media post.

Trump also said any deal the United States reaches with Iran "is in no way subject to Lebanon" but the U.S. will "deal with" the militant Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner.

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The U.S. president also said the U.S. will get nuclear material from Iran. "No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form."

Trump's posts came after Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is "declared completely open" for the remaining period of the ceasefire.