Trump says US will be doing a lot of deals with Iraq, taking a lot of oil out

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday told reporters ahead of a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi that the United States would be doing a lot of deals with Iraq and taking a lot of oil out of the country.

"Iraq has tremendous potential because of their oil ... and we're going to be doing a lot of deals. We're going to create a lot of jobs for both countries, and we're going to be taking out a lot of oil," said Trump, without giving details.

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"A lot of oil is coming out, and the American companies are doing it - mostly American companies now."

Watch trump welcomes the Iraqi Prime Minister to the White House today.