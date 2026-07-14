Trump says US will be doing a lot of deals with Iraq, taking a lot of oil out

Trump meets Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, who is making his first foreign visit since taking office to discuss US investment in Iraq amid regional instability

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 14 Jul 2026, 9:49 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday told reporters ahead of a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi that the United States would be doing a lot of deals with Iraq and taking a lot of oil out of the country.

"Iraq has tremendous potential because of their oil ... and we're going to be doing a lot of deals. We're going to create a lot of jobs for both countries, and we're going to be taking out a lot of oil," said Trump, without giving details.

Recommended For You

Iran says will stop complying with peace deal if US does not honour commitments

Iran says will stop complying with peace deal if US does not honour commitments

UAE says 2 tankers hit by Iran cruise missiles; Indian crew member killed, 8 injured

UAE says 2 tankers hit by Iran cruise missiles; Indian crew member killed, 8 injured

Iran Guards say hit bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain after US retaliatory strikes

Iran Guards say hit bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain after US retaliatory strikes

Trump to reimpose Iranian blockade, apply 20% fees on all cargo ships in Hormuz

Trump to reimpose Iranian blockade, apply 20% fees on all cargo ships in Hormuz

Kuwait says three border posts, offshore oil platform attacked

Kuwait says three border posts, offshore oil platform attacked

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"A lot of oil is coming out, and the American companies are doing it - mostly American companies now."

Watch trump welcomes the Iraqi Prime Minister to the White House today.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran says will stop complying with peace deal if US does not honour commitments

2

Five blasts heard around Bandar Abbas, near Hormuz strait: State TV

3

Pakistan passport offers visa-free entry to 30 countries as ranking climbs to 100

4

UAE public holidays: Will residents get 3-day weekend in August for Prophet Muhammad's birthday?

5

UAE influencer ordered to pay Dh81,000 over defamatory post targeting restaurant