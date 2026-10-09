Trump says comment that Iran could 'take out' Los Angeles was misinterpreted

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said comments he made that Iran could "take out" California cities had been misinterpreted and that he was instead referring to the need for people to tolerate higher gas prices.

Trump made the remarks at a political rally in Nebraska on Monday as he spoke about Americans' wartime economic sacrifices.

"Remember, with the war, it's just artificial, it's a little bit high, it's a small price to pay," he said then. "It's a small price to ​pay for keeping the world safe, for keeping our country safe. They could take out a city. Let 'em take out Los Angeles; let 'em take out San Diego. This is a minor cost, and it will be resolved shortly.

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California's Democratic leaders and some fellow Republicans quickly rebuked the remarks.

"What I was talking about was that a temporary increase in the price of gasoline is a small price to pay for Iran not having a nuclear weapon," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

"If you want to see a big price, can you imagine what it would be like if they bombed San Diego and/or Los Angeles?" he continued, saying he loved both cities.

Trump has shrugged off cost-of-living concerns stemming from the Iran conflict before.