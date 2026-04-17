Trump says Iran has agreed to 'never' close Strait of Hormuz again

Iran earlier said the crucial sea passage would remain open during the US-Israel ceasefire

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 17 Apr 2026, 7:31 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran had agreed to never again shut the Strait of Hormuz, during a string of social media posts indicating a peace deal with Tehran was near.

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"Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World," Trump said on his Truth Social network, after Iran earlier said the crucial sea passage would remain open during a Middle East ceasefire.

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