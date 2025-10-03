  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 03, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1447 | Fajr 04:55 | DXB clear.png34.3°C

Trump gives Hamas until Sunday evening to approve Gaza deal

The 20-points plan specifies an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of all hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel

Published: Fri 3 Oct 2025, 6:24 PM

Updated: Fri 3 Oct 2025, 6:48 PM

Top Stories

No Umrah on tourist visa, stricter rules: 10 key changes to know before pilgrimage

No Umrah on tourist visa, stricter rules: 10 key changes to know before pilgrimage

New Schengen entry-exit system soon; UAE airlines issue advisory

New Schengen entry-exit system soon; UAE airlines issue advisory

Oman 'closely following' situation of citizens after Israel intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla

Oman 'closely following' situation of citizens after Israel intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla

US President Donald Trump gave Hamas until Sunday evening to reach an agreement on his plan for Gaza's future, calling it a last chance for the Palestinian militant group.

"An agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time," Trump wrote on Friday on Truth Social. "Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas."

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Desperate Indonesia parents await news at school collapse

thumb-image

Worker back from Dubai stabs wife 45 times in Bengaluru, hangs himself

thumb-image

Dune Buggy Dubai strengthens desert offerings with premium fleet on 15th anniversary

thumb-image

Last Gaza flotilla boat intercepted by Israel, organisers say

thumb-image

UAE condemns deadly terrorist attack on paramilitary headquarters in Pakistan

 

Trump on Tuesday said he would give Hamas three to four days to accept the 20-point document, which calls on the group to disarm -- a demand it has previously rejected. Hamas is reviewing the proposal, a source close to the group said on Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The plan specifies an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of all hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the introduction of a transitional government led by an international body.