Trump says Gaza hostages should be released on Monday or Tuesday

Trump opened a White House Cabinet meeting to discuss the deal reached on Wednesday under which the hostages held by Hamas are to be released as part of a first phase of a broader Gaza plan

Published: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 8:29 PM

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the Gaza hostages should be released on Monday or Tuesday and that he hopes to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt.

Trump opened a White House Cabinet meeting to discuss the deal reached on Wednesday under which the hostages held by Hamas are to be released as part of a first phase of a broader Gaza plan. He said he believed it will lead to "lasting peace."

