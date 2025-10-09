Trump says Gaza hostages should be released on Monday or Tuesday

Trump opened a White House Cabinet meeting to discuss the deal reached on Wednesday under which the hostages held by Hamas are to be released as part of a first phase of a broader Gaza plan
President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the Gaza hostages should be released on Monday or Tuesday and that he hopes to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt.
