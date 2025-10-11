Head of US Centcom visits Gaza, says no American troops will be deployed there

The head of the US Central Command (Centcom) said Saturday he visited Gaza to discuss post-conflict stabilisation and insisted no US troops will be deployed to the Palestinian territory.

Admiral Brad Cooper wrote on X that he just returned from a trip to Gaza to discuss the creation of a Centcom-led "civil-military coordination centre" which will "support conflict stabilisation."

An initial deployment of 200 US troops has begun arriving in Israel to help monitor the ceasefire in Gaza between Hamas and Israel under President Donald Trump's peace plan.

The US military will coordinate a multinational task force which will deploy in Gaza and is likely to include troops from several countries.

"America's sons and daughters in uniform are answering the call to deliver peace in the Middle East in support of the Commander in Chief's direction in this historic moment," Cooper wrote on X.

Cooper was appointed in early August to lead CENTCOM, the US military command responsible for the Middle East.