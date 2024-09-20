Top Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike in Beirut, say sources

Influential Teamsters union says it won't endorse a presidential candidate in 2024
A source close to Hezbollah told AFP that an Israeli air strike on Friday killed the group's elite Radwan unit chief, while the Israeli military said it conducted "a targeted strike" on the Lebanese capital.
"The Israeli air strike killed Radwan Force commander Ibrahim Aqil, its armed force's second-in-command after Fuad Shukr," who an Israeli strike killed in July, also in Hezbollah's southern Beirut stronghold, said the source who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
Friday's strike was the third blamed on or claimed by Israel to hit the southern suburbs of Beirut since October, when Hezbollah began cross-border clashes with Israel in support of Palestinian militants Hamas over the Gaza war.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The latest strike came days after deadly sabotage attacks on Hezbollah's communications devices sent tensions soaring.
"Israel conducted an air strike on the Beirut southern suburbs near Al-Qaem mosque," a Lebanese security source told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
The Israeli military said it carried out a "targeted strike" in Beirut.
In a "preliminary toll," Lebanon's health ministry said the strike killed a total of three people, and hospitals received 17 wounded.
Hezbollah's Al-Manar television broadcast live footage from the scene of the attack that showed ambulances rushing to the area and transporting injured people on stretchers.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported "an enemy raid targeting an apartment in a residential building in the Al-Jamous area of the southern suburb" of Beirut.
The previous strikes on south Beirut killed Shukr on July 30 and Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri on January 2.
ALSO READ:
Influential Teamsters union says it won't endorse a presidential candidate in 2024
Across the world's largest cities, WRI estimates the longest heatwave each year could last 16.3 days on average under a 1.5°C scenario, but 24.5 days at 3°C
The move aims at taming record immigration levels that pushed country's population past 41 million earlier this year
Wickremesinghe, Premadasa, and Dissanayake are the main contenders for the post
His visit to Cairo aimed to salvage stalled negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States to end the conflict
Hundreds of pagers belonging to the armed group exploded in Lebanon on Tuesday, killed 12 people, including two children, and wounded up to 2,800 others
Over a week ago, India had reported its first case in a man who had arrived from western Africa in Delhi
Government faces challenge of accelerating IMF reforms