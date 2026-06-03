From Kuwait and UAE to Lebanon: A timeline of ongoing attacks despite US-Iran ceasefire

A delicate ceasefire between US and Iran that has been in place since April 8 was tested again on June 3 after both Kuwait and Bahrain reported fresh missile and drone attacks from Iran. The strikes on Kuwait, in particular, mark the most serious escalation yet on a Gulf country since the ceasefire went into effect. One Indian was killed and at least 63 people injured, the foreign ministry said, as the strikes drew fresh condemnation from neighbouring Gulf states, including the UAE.

Since the beginning of the war — which started on February 28 when US and Israel launched "preemptive strikes" on Iran — several Gulf countries have endured attacks targeting civilian areas, nuclear plants, and oil and petroleum facilities. These had largely ceased after US President Trump declared a ceasefire aimed at allowing both countries to negotiate a deal. The talks, in progress for several weeks, however, have yet to yield a proposal agreeable to both sides.

Despite a broad agreement to pause daily strikes, multiple instances of hostilities have been recorded over the last 56 days on both sides, with Iran continuing to target regional US bases and assets, in what Tehran says are mostly retaliatory strikes against US aggression.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here is a timeline of how hostilities have unfolded since April 8: