Syria's Jolani says rebel factions will be 'disbanded'

A woman waves the independence-era Syrian flag as people celebrate outside the Ummayad Mosque following Friday prayers in Damascus on December 13, 2024.– AFP

Syria's rebel factions will be "disbanded," the head of the group that led the ouster of Bashar Al Assad has pledged, as the former president denounced the country's new rulers as "terrorists".

Assad fled Syria on December 8, as rebels led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) captured the capital Damascus, ending decades of brutal dictatorship and years of civil war.

HTS leader Abu Mohammed Al Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed Al Sharaa, has sought to reassure minorities at home and governments abroad that the country's interim leaders will protect all Syrians, as well as state institutions.

Meeting Monday with members of the Druze community, he said all rebel factions would "be disbanded and the fighters trained to join the ranks of the defence ministry."

"All will be subject to the law," he added, according to posts on the group's Telegram channel.

He also emphasised the need for unity in the multi-ethnic and multi-confessional country.

"Syria must remain united," he said. "There must be a social contract between the state and all religions to guarantee social justice".

The comments came shortly after Assad broke his silence for the first time since fleeing Syria to Russia, claiming he had been evacuated from a military base at Moscow's request.

Russia, along with Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah, helped prop up Assad's rule.

"My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles, as some have claimed," said a statement from Assad on the ousted presidency's Telegram channel.

"Moscow requested that the base's command arrange an immediate evacuation to Russia," he added.

"When the state falls into the hands of terrorism and the ability to make a meaningful contribution is lost, any position becomes void of purpose."

However, five former officials have told AFP that Assad departed Syria hours before rebel forces seized Damascus.

The collapse of Assad's rule stunned the world and sparked celebrations around Syria and beyond, after his crackdown on democracy protests in 2011 led to one of the deadliest wars of the century.

But he leaves behind a country scarred by decades of torture, disappearances and summary executions, as well as economic mismanagement that has left 70 per cent of the population in need of aid.

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher on Monday urged a "massive flow of support" into Syria.

The international community should "rally around" the Syrian people, he added.

Syria's economy remains constrained by punishing US and European sanctions, and Western powers are still determining how to engage with HTS.

The group is rooted in Al-Qaeda's Syrian branch and designated a terrorist group by several governments.

Meeting Monday with a delegation of British diplomats, Jolani stressed the need to end "all sanctions imposed on Syria so that Syrian refugees can return to their country", the group's Telegram channel said.

Foreign governments have begun cautious engagements with Syria's new interim rulers.

Turkey and Qatar have reopened embassies in Damascus, while US and British officials have launched communications with Syrian officials.

And the EU's top diplomat arrived in Damascus on Monday for meetings.

"We can't leave a vacuum," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in Brussels about the trip, warning that Russia and Iran "should not have a place in Syria's future."