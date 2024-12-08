Syria war live: Assad flees; rebels say Damascus is now 'without Bashar'

Anti-government fighters stand on portraits of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad (R). Photo: AFP

After almost two weeks of fighting, capturing four key cities, rebels in Syria entered Damascus with no sign of army deployments. On Sunday, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad flew out of Damascus for an unknown destination, two senior army officers told Reuters.

The head of Syria's main opposition group abroad Hadi al-Bahra Syrian said on Sunday that Damascus is now "without Bashar Al Assad".

Here are the latest report on the Syrian war:

7.45am: Assad's rule has ended

Syria's army command has notified officers that President Bashar Al Assad's rule has ended following a lightning rebel offensive, a Syrian officer who was informed of the move told Reuters.

Syrian rebels said Damascus was "now free of Assad".

7.42am: Public institutions to remain under supervision of the 'former PM'

Syrian rebel leader Ahmed Al Sharaa said that it was prohibited to go near public institutions that he said will remain under the supervision of the "former prime minister" until it is officially handed over.

7.36am: 'New era' in Syria

Syria rebels say 'tyrant' Bashar al-Assad has 'fled'.

Announce start of 'new era' in Syria after 50 years of Baath rule, tell Syrians abroad to return to 'free Syria'.

7.31am: Damascus is now 'without Bashar al-Assad'

The head of Syria's main opposition group abroad Hadi Al Bahra Syrian said on Sunday that Damascus is now "without Bashar al-Assad".

Assad flew out of Damascus for an unknown destination. Thousands in cars and on foot congregated at a main square in Damascus waving and chanting "Freedom", witnesses said.

7.30am: Syrian PM ready to support

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi Al Jalali said on Sunday that he remained in his home and was ready to support continuity of governance, after President Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus as rebels entered the capital.

Syria's army command notified officers that Assad's 24-year rule had ended following a lightning rebel offensive, a Syrian officer who was informed of the move told Reuters.

7am: Assad left the country