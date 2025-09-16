Syria, US working to reach 'security understandings' with Israel: Ministry

Syria's foreign ministry said Damascus and Washington were working to reach security understandings with Israel as part of a roadmap for stability announced earlier Tuesday with US and Jordanian support for violence-hit Sweida province.

Syrian foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani announced on Tuesday a plan backed by Jordan and the United States to restore calm to Druze-majority Sweida province, which witnessed deadly sectarian violence in July.

"The United States, in consultation with the Syrian government, will work to reach security understandings with Israel concerning southern Syria that address the legitimate security concerns of both Syria and Israel while emphasising Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the foreign ministry said in a statement outlining the roadmap.

The situation in the province has been tense since the clashes, which the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said killed more than 2,000 people, including 789 Druze civilians "summarily executed by defence and interior ministry personnel".