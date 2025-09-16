  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 16, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 24, 1447 | Fajr 04:48 | DXB clear.png34.4°C

Syria, US working to reach 'security understandings' with Israel: Ministry

Syrian foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani announced a plan to restore calm to Druze-majority Sweida province, which witnessed deadly sectarian violence in July

Published: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 9:20 PM

Top Stories

'Systematic destruction of Gaza City': UN Chief calls Israeli offensive 'horrendous'

'Systematic destruction of Gaza City': UN Chief calls Israeli offensive 'horrendous'

Dubai launches battery-swapping stations for electric bikes across 36 locations

Dubai launches battery-swapping stations for electric bikes across 36 locations

‘Tinder Swindler’ arrested in Georgia after Dubai claim he’d 'never see prison again'

‘Tinder Swindler’ arrested in Georgia after Dubai claim he’d 'never see prison again'

Syria's foreign ministry said Damascus and Washington were working to reach security understandings with Israel as part of a roadmap for stability announced earlier Tuesday with US and Jordanian support for violence-hit Sweida province.

Syrian foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani announced on Tuesday a plan backed by Jordan and the United States to restore calm to Druze-majority Sweida province, which witnessed deadly sectarian violence in July.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

How Dubai’s first-time buyer programme benefits residents

thumb-image

How UAE creates inclusive education and employment for people with disabilities

thumb-image

Returning to work after long break? UAE women told to upskill to close career gaps

thumb-image

Israeli military strikes Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah after evacuation warnings

thumb-image

New Nepal PM vows to follow protesters' demands to 'end corruption'

 

"The United States, in consultation with the Syrian government, will work to reach security understandings with Israel concerning southern Syria that address the legitimate security concerns of both Syria and Israel while emphasising Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the foreign ministry said in a statement outlining the roadmap.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The situation in the province has been tense since the clashes, which the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said killed more than 2,000 people, including 789 Druze civilians "summarily executed by defence and interior ministry personnel". 